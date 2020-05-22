273 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Ark. federal prison

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported Friday that 273 inmates and five staff members at the Federal Correctional Complex in Forrest City have tested positive for the coronavirus.
All of the inmates and one staff member are located in the FCI low-security prison.
Four staff members of the medium-security prison have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to the BOP, there are 1,735 federal inmates and 191 staff members nationwide who have tested positive.
Currently, 2,767 inmates and 392 staff have recovered. While no staff members have succumbed to COVID-19, the BOP says 59 federal inmates have died from the virus.
