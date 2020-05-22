Jonesboro public pool to reopen, officials comment on safety concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With warmer temperatures getting here, the Jonesboro Pool and Recreation Center plans to reopen, sparking safety concerns.
The pool plans to reopen Saturday, May 23 unless lightning keeps them closed. Parks and recreation director Danny Kapales says the pool will be open at nearly 50 percent capacity.
Signage will be posted near the entrance detailing rules. Kapales says those include following social distancing and wearing masks and gloves inside the concession stand area.
In addition, swimmers and staff will be screened with health questions upon entry.
“We all need to follow the rules, the directives that the governor’s put out because that’s going to help us to continue to open the state,” he says. “As long as we’re following those rules, and to move forward with the openings.”
Kapales says if you do not follow the rules, staff can ask you to leave the pool.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.