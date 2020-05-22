Jonesboro shelter needs foster parents for their puppies and kittens

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During the pandemic, even our furry friends feel the impact that social distancing provides.
At Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, the past two weeks have been hard on the shelter as they navigate through procedures.
“We’re trying to make decisions based on what other shelters are doing but also what other businesses in our community are doing,” executive director Anna Smith says.
The shelter decided to reopen their volunteer and foster program Monday, but with limited numbers of people entering the building.
Smith explains the shelter doesn’t want large numbers of people in the building to keep everyone safe.
The shelter now needs help finding foster parents. She says it’s important they have a ready list of help for new kittens and puppies.
“With them nursing, they can’t have a lot of vaccines so they’re really at risk for getting sick, so we don’t want them in the building very long,” she says.
Smith says fosters can be short. Newborn puppies only need to be fostered for about two weeks.
She encourages anyone to consider helping the shelter.
“We would love it for people to apply to be foster parents,” she says. “It’s a great way to invite animals into your home, especially if you’re not sure if you want to adopt and kind of do a trial for a few weeks.”
