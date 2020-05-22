Local church continues to navigate COVID-19 effects

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Some houses of worship around Region 8 have opened their doors to in-person services and some haven’t just yet.
This Sunday will mark Christian Life Center’s third week of being back open.
Youth Pastor Lance Carmer at Christian Life Center says this has certainly been a different time. Now meeting back in-person as well as online, the church recognizes the need to protect both members and guests, with measures such as wearing masks and physical distancing.
“We certainly don’t want to be part of the problem," Carmer says. "We’re doing everything we can to do the best we can to keep everyone’s safety in mind.”
The church has one morning service and normally runs around 100-to-150 people on a given Sunday, but they’ve seen fewer people in-person over the last few weeks due to the directives set by the state.
Despite this, Carmer says he’s seen a positive response from the community.
“You know, the old saying goes, you never know what you’ve got until it’s gone," Carmer said. "We’re very thankful to be back and God’s been moving in powerful ways, so we’re excited about that.”
Carmer said the church is playing it by ear when it comes to a timeline to fully reopen, as are some churches following President Trump’s decision to deem church services essential.
