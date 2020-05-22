Paragould native Braxton Burnside reflects on 2020 with Razorback softball

With the season and her momentum cut short, the anticipation to complete a full season in Fayetteville is driving her motivation to get better. “Whenever I got home about a month ago, they said, I guess it’s just not meant to be for you to play in a Razorback uniform. And I’m like, you would think not! You know, I get there and have to sit out a year. Then finally I get to play and the season gets cut short because of everything going on. And so it’s crazy, but I think all of my excitement and anticipation to play is going to roll over into next year."