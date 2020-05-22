Power outages reported as storm system arrives in Region 8

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system Friday afternoon dumped rain and heavy winds throughout Region 8 as utility companies reported outages.
According to Entergy Arkansas, Arkansas had nearly 7,500 people without power as of 4:15 p.m. Friday with about half of the outages reported in Cross County.
Entergy Arkansas also reported that Randolph County had nearly 800 customers without power, while Stone County had nearly 300. Other counties without power Friday included Clay, Independence, Lawrence, Poinsett, White, Woodruff and Sharp counties.
The National Weather Service also issued a tornado warning earlier Friday for Woodruff County as the storm system moved into the area.
Woodruff County Sheriff Phil Reynolds said no injuries were reported but trees and electric poles were down in the Morton and Fair Oaks area.
A house trailer was also damages in the area.
Craighead Electric also reported nearly 550 outages to its system, with 274 in Craighead and another 265 reported in Poinsett County.
