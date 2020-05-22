Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrence County man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Lawrence County man. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 22, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 5:08 AM

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Lawrence County man.

According to Arkansas State Police, 72-year-old Gene Peterson of Portia was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday, May 21, on Coffman Street near the Jordan’s gas station.

He is described as a white male, 5′10″ tall, and weighs around 168 lbs.

He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Peterson is, you are asked to call Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates at (870) 886-2525

