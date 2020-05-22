TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-555

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving two cars and a semi-truck has shut down parts of Interstate 555.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro E911 director, reported the crash just after 7 a.m. Friday.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash was located in the southbound lanes of I-555 at the 39.9 mile marker. That’s in front of Love’s Travel Stop on Parker Road.
The crash involves an overturned semi-truck and two cars.
Presley said that there were reports of entrapment and injuries.
