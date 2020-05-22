TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-555

(Source: WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 22, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 7:31 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving two cars and a semi-truck has shut down parts of Interstate 555.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro E911 director, reported the crash just after 7 a.m. Friday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash was located in the southbound lanes of I-555 at the 39.9 mile marker. That’s in front of Love’s Travel Stop on Parker Road.

A crash Friday morning shut down Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
The crash involves an overturned semi-truck and two cars.

Presley said that there were reports of entrapment and injuries.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as more details become available.

