2 unrelated cases of COVID-19 shut down 2 Shadrachs locations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two separate confirmed cases of COVID-19 has resulted in two closures at Shadrachs until further notice.
According to their Facebook page, the closures will affect both the Nettleton Avenue and the Paragould location.
In the Nettleton location, Shadrachs said one of the employees came into contact with someone who tested positive.
The employee isolated themselves awaiting test results which came back positive Friday morning.
Despite that positive result, the employee has not displayed any symptoms.
The Nettleton store didn't confirm when they will reopen.
At the Paragould location, another employee came into contact with a positive case of COVID-19 over the weekend. She has been self-isolating as well until the results came back.
That test also came back positive.
The Paragould location expects to reopen on Tuesday after cleaning thoroughly.
Shadrachs said these cases are not related.
“All employees will continue to be paid for their regular scheduled hours while we are closed,” Shadrachs said.
They also stressed that all of their employees have been wearing masks and washing hands beyond the minimum health department requirements.
