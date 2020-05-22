Vandals strike cemetery again

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second time in a week, vandals struck a Jonesboro cemetery.
The latest incident at Keller’s Chapel Cemetery was reported Wednesday to Jonesboro police.
The victim said sometime since May 17 someone had destroyed several trinkets, including a solar-powered wind chime and a shepherd’s hook, around his relative’s grave.
The victim said some stole the hook and broke the wind chime into pieces. Other objects from the grave, including a small star-shaped decoration, were moved or destroyed.
The tombstone was not damaged, the report stated.
This is the second incidence of vandalism reported within the last week at the cemetery.
On Saturday, May 16, a man reported someone had vandalized his son’s grave then “bragged about it while he was intoxicated.”
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867) and leave an anonymous tip.
