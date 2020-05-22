Vandals take aim on former firing range

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say vandals took aim on the former firing range at Craighead Forest Park, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
An employee with the City of Jonesboro reported the vandalism at 614 Forest Park Dr. on Wednesday.
According to the initial incident report, someone damaged and sprayed graffiti on the range building and other surrounding structures.
The front door to the range building had “several holes beaten/cut through it,” Officer Nathaniel Cole stated. “Next to the front door was a large hole in the wall, and several large sections of graffiti were painted on the exterior walls.”
The vandals apparently rummaged the inside of the building, and several items were strewn throughout.
“All of the outside sheds had graffiti on them and had also been rummaged,” Cole said in the report.
The damage was estimated at $1,700.
