West Memphis offering free drive-thru testing for COVID-19, no symptoms required

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) -The City of West Memphis along with the Arkansas Department of Health is opening a free drive-thru testing location for one day only.
Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. individuals, including those without symptoms, can get tested for free at Lehr Arena Academies of West Memphis located at 501 West Broadway. There is also no screening process.
The city and the state health department are strongly encouraging essential workers to take advantage of the symptom-free testing.
