Multiple injured in Saturday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least two people are injured after a shooting Saturday evening.
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, police got a shots fired call around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Belt Street.
There are at least two injured, and ambulances have been called to the scene.
Smith said officers were told the shooting happened at a party where a permit was issued.
JPD currently does not have proof of that permit.
Smith said multiple people were injured but did not have an exact number.
Those victims are being treated at local hospitals, and CID is currently investigating.
Details are limited at this time.
KAIT will have more updates as they become available.
