Two killed in I-55 crash in Mississippi County

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died early Saturday after a head-on crash along I-55 in Mississippi County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. May 23 on I-55 at the 63.5-mile marker.
According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, a 2013 Jeep Wrangler was going north in the southbound lanes of I-55, while a 2017 Chevrolet was going north.
The Jeep Wrangler struck the Chevrolet head-on and both vehicles caught on fire.
The driver of the Wrangler and the driver of the Chevrolet were killed. Officials did not name the individuals who died and the summary noted that both drivers have not been identified, ASP said.
The crash was the 202th and 203th fatalities on Arkansas highways so far this year.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
