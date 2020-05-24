1 dead, 4 injured after crash in Dunklin, Co.

DUNKIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A deadly two vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 412 in Kennett on May 23.
At 3:50 p.m. a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Brianna Harris, 23, of Portageville, was heading westbound.
The crash report reveals Harris ran off the roadway and over corrected into the path of a 2016 GMC Sierra heading eastbound, driven by James Shallie, 32, of Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Shallie’s vehicle struck Harris’s vehicle in the right side.
Shallie and two passengers were taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial for minor to moderate injuries.
Harris suffered serious injuries and was flown to Regional Medical in Memphis.
Harris’s passenger, Nicholas L. Hampton, 25, of Kennett, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County Coroner.
Next of kin have been notified.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.