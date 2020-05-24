Local music producer signs with Internet Money Records

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -A Region 8 native known for making music recently announced he signed a deal with Internet Money Records.
In December 2019, Ryder Johnson spoke to Region 8 News about reaching No. 1 on the Billboard music charts.
Since then, Johnson’s continued to make music, and with a new deal, he said he’s grateful to have the opportunity to sign at a young age.
“I feel like my life has kinda changed overnight, especially with all the new opportunities I’ve been given,” Johnson said. “I just sit and am blessed to have all these opportunities because a lot of producers, this is their end goal.”
Johnson said now that he’s signed, he wants to see more support for local artists.
“Listen to the local artists because you never know who’s gonna strike gold. You never know,” Johnson said.
You can visit Ryder’s social media pages for new music or follow him on Spotify.
