One person dead after April officer-involved shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) -One person died after an officer-involved shooting back in April in Sikeston.
According to a news release, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety went to the 230-block of Dorothy Street shortly after 1:45 a.m. April 29, regarding a person being shot.
Around 2:35 a.m., the suspect went to the residence while officers were still on scene.
The situation then escalated when the suspect reportedly refused to follow verbal commands.
Officers later fired their weapons and the suspect sustained gunshot wounds.
The Scott County coroner pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation through the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.
