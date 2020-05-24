Two in custody after person taken to hospital when vehicle goes into building, Blytheville police say

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was taken to a local hospital Sunday afternoon after the vehicle they were driving went into a building, according to Blytheville police.
Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson told Region 8 News that officers went to the 1200 block of McHaney Drive, near 14th Street, around 2 p.m. May 24 about the incident.
The vehicle went into a nearby car wash.
Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said the crash was a result of an ongoing domestic situation that resulted in the parties chasing each other.
There were no details on the person’s condition, but two people were taken into custody in the case, police said.
