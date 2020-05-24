Red Wolves Review football series premieres Tuesday on ESPN+

Each of the six shows will appear in the ESPN App under the ESPN+ “Replay” section. They will then remain available in the “On Demand” section, and can be accessed at any time after the initial air time with a quick “Red Wolves Review” search. Following the initial May 26 show, the remaining programs will be available on ESPN+ every Tuesday night in the month of June at 7:05 p.m. Appearing in the order they were played, the initial five shows will review the Red Wolves’ 2019 regular-season games against SMU, UNLV, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern and their Camellia Bowl victory over Florida International. The series finale will recap A-State’s 2020 spring camp and preview the upcoming 2020 season. The one-hour program utilizing the A-State Athletics Department’s television control room and studio is designed to give viewers an entertaining and insightful show about not only A-State football, its 2019 campaign and the upcoming season, but also to provide in-depth analysis of game situations and specific plays appearing throughout each show. In addition to all the game highlights and graphics reviewing some of the greatest team and individual player accomplishments from this past season, Anderson, Twibell and Cordelli also discuss multiple other A-State football topics to provide exclusive content about the Red Wolves. Arkansas State most recently completed the 2019 season with at least eight victories for the fourth time under Anderson. The Red Wolves capped the year with a 34-26 win over FIU in the Camellia Bowl, and following the season Anderson was named the winner of the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. A-State has made a bowl-game appearance nine consecutive years for the 14th longest active streak in the nation. It has piled up 75 victories over the last nine years, including 47 during Anderson’s tenure, to tie the 24th most in the nation over that span.