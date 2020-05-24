Report: Arkansas Plant Board seeking nearly $600,000 in dicamba settlements

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas State Plant Board is seeking about $600,000 from 18 farmers in the state, including several in Region 8, to settle claims that the farmers violated the state’s seasonal ban in 2018 and 2019 on spraying dicamba, according to a published report.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that the board received nearly 1,500 complaints of damage statewide to crops and other vegetation due to the spraying of dicamba in the past four years.
The settlements range from $15,000 to $50,000, with the largest amount being $175,000.
According to the Democrat-Gazette, the $175,000 settlement offer was sent to farmer Russell Thomason of Osceola, for seven counts of allegedly spraying dicamba after last year’s May 26 ban took effect and seven counts of failing to keep or provide records of spraying, which are required under state and federal law.
Thomason is challenging the board’s findings and his attorney, Grant Ballard of Little Rock, has asked for an informal hearing with the staff to look at the case, the Democrat-Gazette reported.
According to the Democrat-Gazette, other Region 8 farmers who did receive settlement offers between a March 10 vote by the plant board and May 15 include:
- Justin Blackburn of Paragould = $25,000.
- William M. Butler of Osceola = $15,000.
- Weston Cissell of Joiner = $25,000.
- James Drace of Tyronza = $25,000.
- David Freppon of Bald Knob = $25,000.
- Keith Earl Mooney of Marion = $37,500.
- Harvey Roach of Lepanto = $12,500.
- Gavin Richard Sullivan of Burdette = $25,000.
- Danny Voyles of Wynne = $12,500.
- John Wallace Jr. of Crawfordsville = $25,000.
- Godfrey White Jr. of Osceola = $12,500.
- Barry Winford of Dyess = $50,000.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.