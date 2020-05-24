Sports complex concession stand vandalized in Wynne

The Wynne Parks & Recreation Department wants to know who broke into a concession stand at the city's sports complex this weekend. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. (Source: Wynne Parks & Recreation Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 6:25 PM

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials at one area sports complex want to know who broke into a concession stand this weekend.

According to a post on the Wynne Parks & Recreation Facebook page, the suspect also cooked several concession items before stealing other items as well.

Officials are also offering a small reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the break-in.

Anyone with information on the case can call Wynne police at 870-238-8718.

