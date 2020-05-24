Sports complex concession stand vandalized in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials at one area sports complex want to know who broke into a concession stand this weekend.
According to a post on the Wynne Parks & Recreation Facebook page, the suspect also cooked several concession items before stealing other items as well.
Officials are also offering a small reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the break-in.
Anyone with information on the case can call Wynne police at 870-238-8718.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.