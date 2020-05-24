Work full steam ahead on new Blytheville Justice Complex

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the groundbreaking on the new justice complex in Blytheville, work on the building has been full steam ahead, bringing excitement to the police department.
“I’m very excited about it,” Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said.
That excitement as work continues on the new home for the Blytheville Police Department.
Thompson gave Region 8 News a tour of the building and the work that’s taking place.
“It's nice to go in and you start to see the blueprints starting to come to life,” Thompson said.
You can see where walls will be built, where rooms will be, but Thompson said while it doesn’t look like it from the outside, a lot of work has taken place.
“There is a tremendous amount of work that has been done inside of this building over the last few months. As passers-by come, they may not realize it, but there’s a lot internally," Thompson said.
A bulldozer is now in front of the building, which used to be the National Guard Armory, to begin on the courtroom extension, weather permitting.
“They may run into some rain, has been that’s been a problem this spring. A little bit of a wet spring, but that should start taking place so passers-by and citizens should be able to start seeing this groundbreaking with this dozer," Thompson said.
Chief Thompson said their current building in downtown Blytheville is small, uncomfortable, and not very professional looking.
“Right now, you have to push an intercom button and stuff and we want somebody to be able to be there to assist you right away," Thompson said.
In the new complex, there will be separate entrances for the police department and courtroom, something they do not have right now.
“So when people come to court, they’re coming into the police department as well, and it just causes a lot of confusion, there’s a lot of traffic and of course, right now, with a pandemic in the coronavirus, we have a lot of health concerns," Thompson noted.
In the meantime, while the excitement for the new building grows in the department, Chief Thompson said he is excited that the community is getting something they can be proud of.
“Your police departments and fire departments are showpieces of pride for the community and the citizens of Blytheville have earned it, they deserve it, and that’s what we’re trying to give them here. Something so that they can be proud of," Thompson said.
Chief Thompson said there is really not an end date just yet, due to setback because of the weather, but they hope to get into the building later this year.
