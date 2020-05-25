Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz named to SEC Community Service Team

Opitz also used his baseball talents and knowledge to participate in the Miracle League Baseball game, which is a league that is designed to be inclusive for everyone, from the barrier free surfaces to helping correct misperceptions about individual with mental and/or physical disabilities. Because of the influence he has shown in the community and in the locker room, Opitz was overwhelmingly chosen by his teammates to lead them during the 2020 season as a captain of the Razorback baseball team.