Cave City standout Fischer Miller reflects on signing with Arkansas State track & field

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - We caught up with another future Region 8 Red Wolf.
Cave City standout Fischer Miller signed with Arkansas State back in the fall. He’s had a decorated HS career in cross country and track and field.
- 2019 3A Indoor Mile State Champion (Cave City)
- 2019 3A Outdoor Mile State Champion (Cave City)
- 2017 1A/2A Cross Country State Champion (Sloan-Hendrix)
Fischer was part of a Cave City squad that won the 2018 Cross Country State Title, and was 2019 Track State Runner-Up. His performance in 2017 helped the Greyhounds earn State Runner-Up hardware in cross country.
Watch the entire interview above.
