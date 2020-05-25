901 FC gets back on the pitch on limited basis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One more Memphis professional sports team, 901 FC, is getting back to work as coronavirus restrictions ease in the Bluff City.
The soccer club hits the pitch at AutoZone Park with small-sided training for the time being as Memphis enters Phase 2 of its reopening plan.
Forwards Brandon Allen and Matt Hundley, along with midfielder Jose Baxter and defender Zach Carroll, take part in one of four separate workouts by the team today.
No more than four players can be in each session. Head Coach Tim Mulqueen is managing them, and no more than one athletic trainer on the field.
901 FC said the club had to go through the same process has health clubs and fitness gyms to get the OK to open with the Shelby County Health Department and Memphis City Government.
The club said safety is a priority for both staff and players, with temperature checks and social distancing throughout the training.
A decision by the United Soccer League on when full-sided training will return is not expected for a couple of weeks. The USL stopped play after just one Game on March 12, due to the COVID-19.
The NBA Memphis Grizzlies opened limited practice sessions last week at the FedEx Forum.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.