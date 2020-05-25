Grizzlies’ Jackson Jr. delivers message to graduating seniors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While pro, college and high school sports seasons are on hold for now, graduation season is in full effect around the nation.
But as you know, with coronavirus going around, most graduates won’t get the full pomp and circumstance. Virtual cap-and-gown ceremonies are the new norm.
Here in Tennessee, the state Department of Education is trying to make that experience a little sweeter, and they've enlisted one of the Memphis Grizzlies to do it.
Forward Jeran Jackson Jr. cut a video Tuesday congratulating the Class of 2020 throughout the state.
The two-time NBA Rising Stars All-Star had this to say to Tennessee’s senor class in a social media message:
“What up, guys? Shout out to the graduating class of 2020 in Tennessee. You guys overcame so much to get to this point, worked crazy hard. I know things have been weird. I know things have been hard, especially at a time like now. But I want to say that everybody celebrating their accomplishments, me included. You have so much growing, more to do in life. You’ve been leading up to this point and you’re going to continue leading in your own way. So congratulations.”
At 20 years old, Jackson is just three years removed from his own high school graduation.
The 6′11′ forward averaged 16.9 points per game this season with 4.7 rebounds a game.
The Grizzlies are currently having limited practice sessions at FedExForum as players and owners try to figure out a way to salvage this season.
Memphis has a 3.5-game lead for the 8th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 17 games left to play.
