Jonesboro Salvation Army receives grant to provide COVID-19 relief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A $25,000 grant for the Jonesboro Salvation Army will help support COVID-19 relief efforts.
In a media release, the Salvation Army stated they received the money through the Union Pacific Railroad Community Ties Program, which will help with emergency food boxes, feeding and sheltering, providing toiletry items, and other essential needs.
Since March 16, the Jonesboro Salvation Army has served 467 people affected by COVID-19 and provided:
- 4,134 meals
- Provided 543 nights of shelter
- 826 food boxes
- 145 hygiene kits
- 282 infant supply requests
“The Salvation Army of Jonesboro is literally on the other side of the tracks. Each day as we hear and feel a passing train, we are reminded of those in our community that are separated from their family, employment, and the needed resources of shelter and food for daily living,” Major Anthony Baso, Jonesboro Salvation Army Commanding Officer, said. “Thanks to our corporate partner Union Pacific’s generous $25,000 grant, we will be able to assist those in need and provide hope and encouragement.”
