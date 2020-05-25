Missouri health director warns revelers: Virus is still here

Missouri health director warns revelers: Virus is still here
Photos submitted to KY3 in Springfield, MO show large crowds at venues not social distancing over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. (Source: User-generated content submitted to KY3. Photos edited.)
May 25, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 10:24 AM

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s health director has issued a dire warning after photos and video showed Memorial Day weekend revelers partying close together: The coronavirus is still here, and the spreading of illnesses could have “long-lasting and tragic” results.

One video on social media shows a crammed pool at Lake of the Ozarks, with people lounging and playing close together, without masks.

The lake draws people from as far away as Arkansas and Iowa.

It’s especially popular with travelers from St. Louis city and county, which combined account for more than half of Missouri’s confirmed cases and more than two-thirds of the 681 deaths.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)