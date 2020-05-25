More than 360 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Forrest City prison

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - More inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at a prison in Forrest City.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 362 inmates and one staff member at the Forrest City low-security prison tested positive.
Five staff members have tested positive for the virus at the medium-security prison.
The facility has seen an increase of 89 COVID-19 cases among inmates since the BOP reported last week.
May 6, WMC Action News 5 reported 105 inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at the low-security prison.
