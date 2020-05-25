One person injured after being struck by vehicle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One person was airlifted to a hospital Monday evening after being hit by a vehicle.
According to Lawrence County Police Chief Tony Waldrupe, it happened on AR-91 about five miles from US-63 just before 5 p.m.
A 19-year-old woman suffered injuries after she reportedly tried to cross the highway.
The woman was flown to St. Bernard’s with injuries. The woman’s condition is unknown.
Members of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Walnut Ridge police, Hoxie police, and Sedgwick police all responded to the scene.
One person was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
The driver has not been identified.
