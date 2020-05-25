Public urged to keep perspective on Memorial Day meaning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s no question this Memorial Day is unlike any other we’ve seen in recent history.
Danny Honnoll, the Craighead County Historical Society President, said planning for this Memorial Day was extremely different than in recent years.
Honnoll said there are normally around 200 people gathering at the Craighead County Veterans Memorial but it was empty Monday, as is the case in most cities around Region 8 who canceled Memorial Day ceremonies and events.
Despite this, Honnoll said the meaning of Memorial Day doesn’t change, no matter what is happening in this country.
“We all need to stop today and at least thank the servicemen of this country for what they’ve done to preserve our freedom," Honnoll said. "Without their drops of blood, we would not have our drops of freedom that we have today.”
Honnoll added that today is especially important for him. His grandfather, Willie Wiseman Honnoll, fought in World War I and, his birthday falls on Memorial Day.
Honnoll said the Doughboy statue has a special meaning to him because of that.
Even though the public observance of Memorial Day in downtown Jonesboro was canceled, the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation still offers bricks that you can purchase on their website.
The bricks will be placed this month and in November to honor veterans.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.