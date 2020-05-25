Several pay tribute to soldiers at veterans cemetery

BIRDEYE, Ark. (KAIT) -In Birdeye, several gathered at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery to pay tribute to those who died while serving our country.
Despite the ceremony being canceled due to COVID-19, several took it upon themselves to visit and pay their respects.
Some even traveled as far as 70 miles to participate.
One organizer said that while many are at the lake or enjoying time with family, it’s important to not forget who we pay tribute to on this day.
“Ronald Reagan once said, when a soldier dies he gives up two lives, the life he was living and the life he would have lived”, Cindy Holder said.
“To us, he paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms, and he deserves to be honored and remembered, and that’s why we are here today.”
Despite the pandemic, those who came out said nothing will stand in their way of honoring veterans.
They said they plan to return to the cemetery to pay their respects again next year, no matter the situation.
