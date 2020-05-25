WATCH GMR8: What you need to know for May 25

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We still have rain chances in the forecast for Memorial Day and several days this week, but as we have been saying for a few days, it won’t be a washout.
Just make sure you have a solid plan B in case your outdoor plans get rained on.
You can expect a mild, stuffy morning.
Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Scattered thunderstorms. High: 87
News Headlines
Since the groundbreaking on the new justice complex in Blytheville, work on the building has been full steam ahead, bringing excitement to the police department.
The Arkansas State Plant Board is seeking about $600,000 from 18 farmers in the state, including several in Region 8, to settle claims that the farmers violated the state’s seasonal ban in 2018 and 2019 on spraying dicamba.
A Region 8 native known for making music recently announced he signed a deal with Internet Money Records.
The Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer in the U.S. meant big crowds at beaches and warnings from authorities Sunday about people disregarding the coronavirus social-distancing rules.
Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.