Arkansas OF Heston Kjerstad named a Collegiate Baseball All-American

His fifth dinger of the year came in Houston against Texas, but one of his biggest home runs of the season came in the final weekend of the season against South Alabama. Tied at three and facing a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth inning, Kjerstad rocketed a two-run homer over the wall in right field to clinch the series win. It was the first walk-off home run by a Razorback in exactly seven years (March 8, 2013) and helped exorcise the demons of what had a been a rough five-game stretch heading into the series.