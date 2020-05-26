Arkansas State sophomore Camryn Newton-Smith named a Indoor All-American

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
While the season ended just prior to the start of the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, the USTFCCCA announced on Tuesday that Arkansas State’s Camryn Newton-Smith is among those earning Indoor All-American honors for the 2020 season.
Camryn Newton-Smith, the 2020 Sun Belt pentathlon and 60m hurdles champion, will represents not only the Red Wolves, but the entire Sun Belt Conference on the list. She was the lone athlete, male or female, from the league to make the elite field.
Newton-Smith was Arkansas State’s first indoor qualifier on the women’s side since Erin Farmer (shot put, 2017) and A-State’s first women’s multi-athlete to qualify for a national meet since Shundra Smith competed in the heptathlon at the 1996 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Newton-Smith is the first multi-athlete, man or woman, to make an NCAA Championships since BJ Parish, who competed in the decathlon in 2008.
Newton-Smith’s school-record pentathlon score of 4,071 finished the season ranked 16th in the NCAA, which put her atop the international leaderboard in not only her home country of Australia, but all of Oceania.
The Greenbank, Australia, product owns a personal-best time of 8.49 in the 60m hurdles, which she ran in the final of the conference championships in February to claim her second gold medal of the weekend. That ranks fourth in school history – one of her four marks inside the A-State indoor top 10.
In the high jump, Newton-Smith cleared a personal-best 1.74m (5-8.5) in the pentathlon at the conference meet, moving her to eighth in program history. She also owns the No. 4 indoor long jump in school history, leaping 6.01m (19-8.75) in Albuquerque in February.
Newton-Smith is A-State’s sixth women’s indoor All-American, and 19th when combining indoor and outdoor. Overall, men and women combined, Arkansas State’s All-American total now stands at 97.
