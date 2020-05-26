Arkansas State sophomore Camryn Newton-Smith named a Indoor All-American

Newton-Smith was Arkansas State’s first indoor qualifier on the women’s side since Erin Farmer (shot put, 2017) and A-State’s first women’s multi-athlete to qualify for a national meet since Shundra Smith competed in the heptathlon at the 1996 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Newton-Smith is the first multi-athlete, man or woman, to make an NCAA Championships since BJ Parish, who competed in the decathlon in 2008.