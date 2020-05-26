Craighead County secures additional tornado relief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials say more financial help for Jonesboro tornado victims is available.
Businesses, homeowners, and renters can now apply for state individual assistance that stems from the Small Business Administration.
The SBA now offers these low-interest loans with a high cap.
Craighead County Office of Emergency Management Anthony Coy says these new funds will add up for the community.
“All these are little steps to get people back to where they were and they don’t seem like a lot each time you take that step but before you’ll look back and see that you’ve come a long way,” he says.
Applicants’ information will first be processed through SBA.
If denied, your application will be automatically forwarded to the state individual assistance program.
Coy says it takes many local, state, and federal personnel to accomplish things of this nature.
The application process will be open from Thursday, May 28 until Wednesday, June 10.
To submit your application, call 1-888-683-ADEM (2336), Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.