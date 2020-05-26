Jonesboro resident celebrates 100th Birthday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of Morningside Assisted Living gathered for a party Tuesday with social distancing guidelines in place to celebrate the 100th birthday of resident Christine Calvert.
What’s her secret?
“Letting other people wait on me," Calvert said jokingly.
Calvert served as a teacher for over 80 years, mostly in Richmond, Kentucky. She was a textile and clothing professor at Eastern Kentucky University.
Now, she’s at Morningside and, those who know her know that age doesn’t slow her down.
“She is a very dear lady," Carol Nutt, Christine’s niece said. "She does not look 100 years old. She’s very, very smart, very sharp, and never forgets anything.”
Nutt added that Calvert takes care of herself and is in very good health. Her advice to others on living life is straightforward.
“Take it one day at a time and enjoy life to the fullest," Calvert said.
