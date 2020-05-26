Judge eases Arkansas petition signature rule due to pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal judge has eased some petition rules for initiative campaigns, including a group trying to get a redistricting measure on the ballot.
The group says the coronavirus pandemic has made gathering signatures nearly impossible.
U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes issued a preliminary injunction Monday that prevents the state from enforcing a requirement that signatures be witnessed in person.
Holmes, however, declined other requests by the group that included pushing back the deadline for submitting signatures by a month and allowing electronic signatures.
The group has until July 3 to gather at least 89,151 valid signatures.
