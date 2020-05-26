Man accused of attempted murder: ‘I got you now’

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man faces an attempted murder charge after investigators say he opened fire on a home with a sawed-off shotgun.
The incident, according to a report from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, occurred early Monday morning.
The victim said he was sitting outside when two ATVs pulled into his driveway.
Melvin Settlemire, 44, of Harrisburg “jumped off of the ATV and pointed what appeared to a sawed-off shotgun…and pulled the trigger,” the incident report said. “Melvin stated ‘I got you now,’” then fired several more shots at the man, striking the building.
Before he and the other suspect left, the victim said Settlemire hit him with a baseball bat, causing his hand to swell.
Deputies called to the scene reported finding six 12-gauge shotgun shells and bullet holes in two separate buildings.
They then went to Settlemire’s home on Bay Lane where they found an ATV matching the victim’s description parked in front.
“Inside of the side-by-side, in plain view, was a box of 12-gauge shotgun shells that matched the ones from the scene,” the incident report stated. “There was an aluminum baseball bat leaned up against the seat.”
Deputies arrested Settlemire and took him to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office where he was booked on suspicion of a terroristic act, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder.
He is awaiting a probable cause hearing.
