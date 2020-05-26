May 26: Storm victim counting her blessings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 26. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
A Region 8 woman is counting her blessings after a tree crashed into her home during a powerful thunderstorm
Jonesboro police are investigating a weekend shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital.
A woman was flown to a hospital after a vehicle struck her as she crossed a Region 8 highway.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Weather Headlines
Hit-or-miss thunderstorms are likely once again today as an upper disturbance moves closer to Region 8.
The rest of us can expect partly sunny, warm and breezy conditions for Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.
Scattered rain continues this evening through the second half of the workweek.
A sweeping cold front brings an end to the unsettled weather on Friday, but not before many receive 1-2” of rainfall.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.