Nettleton alum Nick Hilson named to SEC Community Service Team

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced the Community Service Team for the sports of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country and representing Arkansas were Nick Hilson and Joy Ripslinger.
The conference names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his or her community through superior service efforts.
Hilson, a senior from Jonesboro, Ark., volunteered with a number of community service projects which included: One Arkansas Road Show in Ft. Smith, Ark.; Sweat Hogs Kickoff at Butterfield Elementary; RazorCall at Fox Meadow Elementary in Jonesboro, Ark.; Shop with Razorbacks; and Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Day.
Recently, Ripslinger was named President of the Arkansas Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for the 2020-21 school year. This past year, Ripslinger served as the SAAC Community Engagement Chair.
A junior from Davenport, Iowa, she volunteered amid a range of community service projects which included: Northwest Arkansas Children’s Hospital picnic; New School Fun Run; Sweat Hogs Kickoff at Asbell Elementary; Fearless Food Fight at Bud Walton Arena; Shop with Razorbacks; Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Day; National Girls and Women’s In Sports Day; Book Hogs Kickoff at Asbell Elementary and Butterfield Elementary; Made a Book Hogs video for Holcomb Elementary; and wrote letters to residence at Mt. Vista Assisted Living Care.
