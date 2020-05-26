Newport teen drowns in Buffalo River

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 16-year-old Newport boy drowned Monday afternoon while swimming in the Buffalo River.
According to a statement from the National Park Service released Tuesday, around 5:15 p.m. the boy attempted to swim across the river at Grinders Ferry when he began to struggle in the “deep, swift current.”
The teen, who was not identified, “went underwater as he neared the other side of the river, never resurfacing.”
He was not wearing a lifejacket.
Park rangers, as well as deputies with the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office and the Searcy County Dive Team, searched the river.
They recovered his body in 10-15’ of swift, murky water, the parks service said.
