Quorum court to get more oversight in courthouse renovation projects

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several topics were discussed during Tuesday night’s Mississippi County Quorum Court Meeting.
One of the first topics discussed was a resolution to buy the building the Blytheville Emergency Squad occupied behind the courthouse.
The building is being torn down due to the renovation project at the courthouse.
Justices agreed to buy the building from the emergency squad for $200,000 to help supplement the cost to relocate.
The money will come from bond money being used for courthouse renovations, which the quorum court approved through an appropriation ordinance.
A resolution was also approved by the court to give the Energy and Property committee more oversight in the renovation projects at the Blytheville and Osceola courthouses.
The resolution would allow the Energy and Property committee oversight from reviewing and approving future expenditures on the project, before sending it to the finance committee, and then the full quorum court for consideration.
So in an appropriation ordinance, justices voted to reduce current appropriations for the project by $3 million.
That money won’t be taken away from the project, but will now be re-allocated by the Energy and Property committee before being spent.
“Rather than appropriate all the money at one time, what they wanted to do is bring the money back in. And when the bills do come in, they want to inspect those invoices and line items one at a time, and then make decisions,” County Judge John Alan Nelson said.
The committee will also meet with the architect and construction manager regularly to get an update on the project.
All in an effort, Judge Nelson said, to give justices more oversight on the project.
