Splash-and-Dash Storm Chances Continue

Hit-or-miss thunderstorm chances will continue until Friday. Storms will remain possible overnight with heavy rain and lightning the main threat. Those who don’t see rain will stay warm and humid. Our pattern finally changes as a cold front kicks this disturbance out of Region 8 on Friday. Behind the front, we’ll be cooler, and the air will be less humid. Highs will mainly stay in the 70s through the weekend with sunny skies. Humidity and heat return throughout next week with our first 90-degree day of the year possible.