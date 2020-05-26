Summer camp canceled over COVID-19 concerns, ‘stringent requirements’

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite the state allowing summer residential camps to proceed, the organizers of an Independence County program say this year’s events are canceled.
Every year, Harding University in Searcy hosts Camp Tahkodah in the town of Floral.
Organizers said in a social media post on Monday that “after much deliberation, prayer, and discussion, we have decided to cancel all summer camp sessions.”
They said by following the “stringent requirements” laid out by the Arkansas Department of Health, the camp experience “would not be a positive or enjoyable one.”
Recognizing that COVID-19 continues to pose a public health risk, the organizers stated: “We have serious concerns that conducting camp could facilitate its spread, and we feel it is important to continue efforts to minimize the spread of this serious illness.”
The message concluded by saying they were “heartbroken” and sorry for disappointing those who had looked forward to attending this summer’s camp.
“We are hopeful and prayerful that we can return to normal operations next summer,” the post concluded.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.