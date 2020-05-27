Four juveniles arrested in church vandalism case

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Four juveniles now face criminal mischief charges after Izard County authorities say the group vandalized an area church.
According to a media release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the Old Philadelphia Church on Larkin Road March 23 due to the vandalism.
The front doors were forced open, with windows broken as well, authorities said.
Officials did not release the names of the juveniles, but said they ranged in age from 14 to 15 years old.
