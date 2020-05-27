Fulton County authorities investigate sexual assault case involving Tyronza Police Chief

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fulton County authorities are investigating a sexual assault case involving Tyronza Police Chief E.J. Roach, authorities said Wednesday.
According to a statement from Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork, Roach, 30, of Marked Tree was booked into the Fulton County jail May 24 for questioning about an alleged sexual assault.
“The alleged assault took place near the Spring River while Roach and a group of friends were camping and floating the Spring River,” Roork said in the statement. “Roach was released the following day. The incident is still under investigation by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and will be submitted to the prosecutor when concluded.”
Roach was named police chief April 27.
