Lawmakers ask questions about PUA and small business grants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Before the Arkansas Legislative Council, Sec. of Commerce Mike Preston answered questions Wednesday about the state’s response to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and small business loans.
Preston says an FBI investigation is ongoing after a system breach of the PUA website.
Sen. Bob Ballinger (R-Berryville) asked Preston why he didn’t attend last week’s hearing.
Preston noted a combination of addressing the breach of the PUA website and the FBI investigation was the reason.
Sen. Larry Teague (D-Nashville) asked if businesses got heads-up on the Ready for Business program after businesses applied five minutes after the website opened.
Preston responded that people watched the press conference and applied, noting no heads up was given.
Rep. Jim Wooten (R-Beebe) also asked how the Department of Commerce was shifting employees to assist with unemployment problems.
Preston explained they are moving employees around to where they are needed most.
