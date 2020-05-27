M2.7 earthquake reported in Northeast Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 27, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 12:39 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 2.7 magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning in Northeast Arkansas.

According to the USGS website, the quake was located about 3.5 miles east-southeast of Imboden, 12 miles southwest of Pocahontas, and about 33 miles northwest of Jonesboro.

The quake, which had a depth of 11.2 kilometers, struck at 16:30:51 UTC (about 11:30 a.m. local time).

The USGS has not received any reports of people feeling the quake.

