Man accused of choking woman

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces an aggravated assault charge after investigators say he choked a woman and threatened to kill her.
The victim told Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies she and 43-year-old Donnie Wayne Moody were having a conversation in her front yard Tuesday, May 26, when he “began acting aggressively.”
When the 33-year-old woman tried to walk away, she said Moody began choking her from behind, cutting off her airway.
While choking her, the victim reportedly said Moody threatened to kill her.
The victim said Moody “shoved her to the ground, causing her ankle to roll.” She then began screaming for help.
The woman’s mother came out of the home, the report said, and told Moody to leave the property.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that Moody had already left and was heading to a home in Jonesboro. They contacted the Jonesboro Police Department and officers there took him into custody.
Moody was later booked into the Poinsett County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family member and first-degree terroristic threatening.
